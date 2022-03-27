ApeCoin Price Tops $14.03 on Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for about $14.03 or 0.00031455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.36 or 0.07042784 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,535.22 or 0.99877840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043574 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

