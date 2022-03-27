Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,974 shares of company stock worth $837,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

