Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in March

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the February 28th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APGOF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Separately, Eight Capital began coverage on Apollo Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

