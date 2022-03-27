Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.72. 80,471,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,036,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

