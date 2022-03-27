Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%.

NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,273. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

