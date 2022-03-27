Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,400 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the February 28th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,907.3 days.
OTCMKTS:EMBVF remained flat at $$6.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.39.
Arca Continental Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arca Continental (EMBVF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.