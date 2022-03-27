Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 311.7% from the February 28th total of 735,900 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

RKDA stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.47.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

