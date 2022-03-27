Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.80.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

