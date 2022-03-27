Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 237.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $866.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,926 shares of company stock worth $442,766. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $331,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.