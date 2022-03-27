ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK opened at $64.51 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.