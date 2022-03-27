Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Barclays increased their target price on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.29.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $122.87 on Friday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $100.21 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $136.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

