ARMOR Reaches Market Cap of $5.57 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 47.2% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $55,097.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.60 or 0.07048917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,537.88 or 1.00026553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043258 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

