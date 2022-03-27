Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) vs. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Head-To-Head Review

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Microchip Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 4 13 1 2.83 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus price target of $99.58, indicating a potential upside of 29.06%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.89 $349.40 million $1.70 45.39 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 57.01 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 14.95% 38.44% 13.22% Ascent Solar Technologies -984.77% N/A -54.31%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

