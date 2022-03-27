Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) to announce $261.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.98 million to $262.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $115.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($16.70) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 887,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The company has a market capitalization of $324.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

