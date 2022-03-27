Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

COST stock opened at $555.71 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.10 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

