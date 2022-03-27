Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.77 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

