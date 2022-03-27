Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $2.90 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $454.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $391.76 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

