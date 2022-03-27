Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 424 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.