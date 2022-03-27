Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.74.

Assurant stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.48. The stock had a trading volume of 391,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,459. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $139.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.83.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Assurant by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

