Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 8,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76.

About Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

