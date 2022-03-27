Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Astrea Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,348,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,363,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 738,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 351,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

