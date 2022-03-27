Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.90

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $14.38. Astronics shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 243,513 shares changing hands.

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Astronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,537,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 149,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.