AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.11

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.11 and traded as low as $14.60. AstroNova shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1,054 shares.
ALOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70.
AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.