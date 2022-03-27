AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.11

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.11 and traded as low as $14.60. AstroNova shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1,054 shares.

ALOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

