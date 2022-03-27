Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

ATASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.55) to €18.90 ($20.77) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ATASY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

