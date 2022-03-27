Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ACBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,037,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,619,000 after purchasing an additional 939,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

