Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) versus O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Financial Contrast

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -47.70% -41.44% O2Micro International 11.98% 12.89% 10.68%

This table compares Atomera and O2Micro International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $400,000.00 781.23 -$15.71 million ($0.70) -19.09 O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.11 $12.11 million $0.39 10.13

O2Micro International has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atomera has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atomera and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atomera currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.67%. Given Atomera’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Summary

O2Micro International beats Atomera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera (Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

About O2Micro International (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

