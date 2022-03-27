aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

Shares of LIFE opened at $5.77 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.