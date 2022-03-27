Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.14. 1,465,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,742. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.