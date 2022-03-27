Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.33.
Shares of APR.UN opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.71. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$15.09. The firm has a market cap of C$568.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
