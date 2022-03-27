Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,712 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XCEM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

