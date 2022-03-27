Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 102,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 544,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

