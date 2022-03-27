Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lennar by 370.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lennar by 9.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. 3,949,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,165. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

