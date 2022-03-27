Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $640,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.00. 1,073,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,730. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

