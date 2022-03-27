Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $696,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $193.81. 2,009,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,167. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

