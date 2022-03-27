Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

SNA traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average is $212.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

