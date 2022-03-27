Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,279 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,951 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,983 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 16,977,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,952,358. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

