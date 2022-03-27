Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Trading Down 4.6%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 259,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,404,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

