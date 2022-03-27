Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Short Interest Up 320.6% in March

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 320.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHPA. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $17,101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $13,296,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $9,250,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $9,278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $6,413,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

