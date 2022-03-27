Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $241.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

