Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Mastercard by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $349.02 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.06. The company has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.