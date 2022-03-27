Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of OneMain worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

OneMain stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

