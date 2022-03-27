Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.90 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.35.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

