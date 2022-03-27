Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,183,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

