BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 342.0% in March

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,400 shares, an increase of 342.0% from the February 28th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.