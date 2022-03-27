Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 637,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,576,000 after purchasing an additional 118,130 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $13,742,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

MS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,592,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,078,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

