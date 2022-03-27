Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $96.17. The stock had a trading volume of 422,899 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

