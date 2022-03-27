Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,214. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

