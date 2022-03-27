Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 15,010,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,065,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

