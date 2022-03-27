Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,354. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

