Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 209 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,469. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,954. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

